Manx Gateway Drama Group to stage Christmas concert

Manx Gateway Drama Group is celebrating Christmas with a performance of The Innkeeper’s Tale.

The Christmas celebration – a regular events in the group’s calendar – takes place at St Andrew’s Church, in Douglas, on Sunday, December 11.

The Innkeeper’s Tale is the traditional Christmas nativity story based around the Innkeeper and his wife and is being directed by Elan Karran.

Introducing the story will be narrator Katie Toohey.

And it will be told by a host of Angel readers including Rebecca Maller, Julia Karran, Laura Oram, Fiona Powley, and Hannah Cowell accompanied by Amy Towler and Amy O’Rourke.

The Angel soloists are Sonia Plested and Danielle Milligan.

They will be accompanied by John Riley and the choir Musicale will also perform.

Playing the roles of Mary and Joseph will be Amanda Jones and Paul Clucas.

The parts of the Innkeeper and his Wife have gone to William Derbyshire and Julie Hinstridge.

The Three Kings are Geoff Briscoe, James Quilliam and Maria Kaighin and the Shepherds will be Jack Leece, who will also perform a reading, along with Suzanne Woods, Rebecca Corkish and Lian Milne.

Rehearsals have been taking place since October and are said to be going very well.

Elan explained: ‘All of the Manx Gateway Drama productions are conceived, written, staged and directed by volunteers and the amazing costumes are designed and made by a dedicated wardrobe team.

‘The volunteers work with performers with learning difficulties and the objective is to assist them in improving communication, interaction and self confidence skills.

‘The group members have worked very hard to achieve the readings, speaking parts and solos.’

Manx Gateway Drama Group was founded in 2008.

Its chairman is Sandie Newson, who said that everyone was welcome to join in with the group’s celebration.

The concert starts at 6.30pm.

Among the guests will be Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and his wife Lady Gozney, and Douglas Mayor John Skinner and Mayoress Gill Skinner.