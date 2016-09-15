Manx government reierates call for closure of Sellafield nuclear plant

The Manx government has restated its commitment to press for the complete closure of Sellafield.

It follows further claims about the safety of the plant highlighted in a TV documentary last week.

The BBC Panorama expose alleged ‘years of neglect’ had left parts of facility – which is just 34 miles from the Manx coast – ‘rundown and vulnerable’.

There were not always enough workers to maintain safety levels, it claimed, and liquid containing plutonium and uranium is being stored in degrading plastic bottles.

The claims have been dismissed by both the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Sellafield Ltd who said in a joint statement: ‘Sellafield is safe, there is no question about that.’

But, as iomtoday reported last week, the Mannin branch of the Celtic League is calling for the plant to be independently inspected.

Now the Manx government has responded too. It said it was aware all of the issues raised, as they have all come under scrutiny at the Sellafield local liaison committee meetings at which the island has been represented for more than 35 years.

The spokesman said: ‘These meetings provide early notification of the facts about any events at Sellafield, and indeed the government has asked questions on operational practices which give us cause for concern, including sub-standard staffing levels on parts of the Sellafield site.

‘The Isle of Man government is not happy about the state of the Sellafield, and the structural integrity of the ageing waste storage ponds and silos are a particular concern.

‘However, the government is content that Sellafield Ltd and the nuclear regulators are trying to improve the safety situation.’

The spokesman said the government had asked questions about the technical solutions being developed to decommission redundant structures at Sellafield and island representatives have visited the site to look at the work underway.

Regular contact with the operators Sellafield Ltd is maintained and ‘we can speak to them at any time on any issue’, he added.

Opposition to Sellafield in the island culminated in the 1980s with Tynwald resolutions calling for the plant’s closure.

The government laboratory monitors environmental radioactivity levels in the Isle of Man. To date traces of radioactive contamination from Sellafield have not been sufficient to present any hazard to health or food safety.

However, even such small traces of radioactivity are not acceptable, and so the government’s aim is to seek the complete closure of the Sellafield site. It recognises that this not immediately attainable and so is pressing for radioactive discharge to be reduced to as close to zero as possible.