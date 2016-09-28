Manx Independent readers asked to fill in poll to say who they want to be chief minister

If you want to have your say, see the Manx Independent

If you want to have your say, see the Manx Independent

3
Have your say

Manx Independent readers are being asked who they want to see as the island’s new chief minister.

In Thursday’s paper there will be a poll conducted using a cut-out-and-post form.

The newspaper is asking whether readers back Kate Beecroft, Alfred Cannan or Howard Quayle - or whether they’d rather another member of Tynwald took the reins.

The Manx Independent is read in more than a quarter of homes in the Isle of Man.

Readers of local newspapers are more likely than others to take a keen interest in current affairs and vote, so the outcome will certainly interest nembers of Tynwald.

The Manx Independent is in the shops from Thursday morning.

Back to the top of the page