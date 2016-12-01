Manx Independent’s questions for Skelly

In this week’s Manx Independent, our reporter asks Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly a number of questions about the Vision Nine debacle.

The questions are:

1) How would you say DED has handled the tender process and the announcement that it is to be discontinued?

2) Why was Vision Nine not told of the decision sooner, ie straight after the CoMin vote?

3) Could this situation have an impact on the island’s reputation as a place to do business, and on the DED’s ability to encourage investment to the island?

4) DED has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently – The Jacksons, Tom Jones and now this. Have you considered resigning over this matter? Should the position of senior officials within the department by reviewed? In short, should heads roll?

5) Do you still believe that bringing in a private promoter for the TT is the right way forward?

6) Was it DED’s intention to complete this tender and did DED have the authority to do so?

7) What assurances can you give for TT 2017 and beyond?

The answers are on page three of the paper.

Also this week we’ve been trying to answer some questions on behalf of the Manx taxpayer about the loss-making abattoir.

On page one we report how many extra people in the public sector are earning more than £50,000.

And some schoolkids have got into trouble after smearing foodstuffs in a bus.

Our main story on the back page is a tribute to football star Sam Kenny who died earlier this week.

The paper also includes:

A report on the future of a waterwheel in Groudle glen.

A teenager who bit a police woman has been spared jail.

The Environment Minister overrules planning chiefs to give the go-ahead for the redevelopment of an historic railway station.

Photos from the Festival of Trees

A feature on a classic car show

Christmas comes to Foxdale as villagers enjoy lights switch-on

A local production of a play based on Keeping Up Appearances and featuring Hyacynth Bucket

The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra is offering a rare chance for an island audience to hear a world-renowned violinist performing live.

How the Manx Museum’s galleries came alive thanks to children from St Thomas’ School.

Readers’ photos

Readers’ letters

A look back in time at old bridges on now-disused railway lines and in our harbours.

Plus there’s your seven-day television guide, 12 pages of sport and the Isle of Man’s What’s on Guide.

