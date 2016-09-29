Manx Litfest serves a literary feast

A literary feast will be served up at the fifth Manx Litfest.

It will see a range of events at venues across the island aimed at inspiring children to read and write as well as providing a plaform for writers to enhance their craft, meet with publishers and agents, and learn the industry.

Martina Cole, Manx Litfest 2016 Picture: Charlotte Murphy

Festival director John Quirk said: ‘As ever, we have tried to serve up something for everyone, whatever your literary cup of tea might be.

‘We hope you enjoy what’s in store.’

Island author Angela Roberts’s debut novel will be launched at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, tonight (Thursday).

The Fear of Flying Club was originally pitched to publisher Mark Lloyd of Pillar International Publishing at Manx Litfest 2013.

Jon Bounds and Danny Smith Manx Litfest 2016

The event is invite only.

It will be followed by The Book Fanatics’ Quiz Night for both teams and individuals at the same venue from 8pm.

Quiz masters will be visiting authors Queen of Crime Martina Cole, Jon Bounds and Danny Smith (Pier Review), and poet Hollie McNish.

Tickets cost £8.50.

Angela Roberts, Manx Litfest 2016

Tomorrow evening (Friday) will see Jon Bounds and Danny Smith talk about their book, Pier Review, that follows their whirlwind road trip to the 55 surviving pleasure piers in England and Wales.

The event takes place at Ramsey Rugby Club from 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

The phenomenally successful How to Train Your Dragon series of children’s books will see Vikings and dragons take over Garey Ny Cloie in St John’s on Saturday for the annual Manx Litfest Family Day.

It runs from 1pm until 5pm and will include a Viking village – thanks to the Vikings of Mann – and a range of games and craft activities for children (and adults) of all ages.

And there will be battle training, demonstrations, dragon tracking trails, storytelling, shield design, and more.

Garey Ny Cloie is situated behind the DEFA headquarters and the One World Centre, at the bottom of Slieau Whallian.

Mr Quirk said: ‘Cressida Cowell’s How to Train Your Dragon novels form one of the most successful series of children’s books of the last two decades. There are 12 books in the series, and they became even more well known through the two smash-hit animated movies released since 2010.

‘It’s fantastic to have the Vikings of Mann with us for the day, recreating a Viking village, and author and illustrator Debi Gliori will be there working with children to create huge dragon illustrations.

Popular children’s author Cathy Cassidy will be there too, alongside Bridge Bookshop’s ‘pop-up bookstore’, which will have books for sale (and signing) by Cathy and Debi, alongside those from other authors, poets and illustrators attending the festival.

Writers’ Day is described as THE Litfest event for all island-based writers, whether published or not.

Cathy Cassidy, Manx Litfest 2016

The day of author talks, panel discussions and workshops with pitch sessions to a literary agent, Joanna Swainson, and a book publisher takes place at King William’s College on Saturday from 9am to 4.15pm.

The talks and panel discussions will feature visiting authors including Cara Ellison (Embed with Games), Kevin MacNeil (The Brilliant & Forever) and Martina Cole (The Take) as well as Angela Roberts.

‘Queen of Crime’ Martina Cole will be talking about her life and career, and her new novel Betrayal which is published in October.

An Evening with Martina Cole: Queen of Crime takes place at Mount Murray Golf Club on Saturday from 8pm.

Hosting the event will be radio presenter Bob Harrison.

Cole is the author of more than 20 hard-hitting novels, several of which have been adapted for TV, including The Take starring Tom Hardy and Brian Cox.

Tickets are £10.

Meanwhile, head west for a celebration of Celtic storytelling with two visiting Celtic authors, Dr Sharon Blackie and Kevin MacNeil.

Celtic Stories, Myths and Fairytales takes place at Peel Masonic Club on Saturday from 7.30pm.

A one time crofter on the Isle of Lewis, Dr Blackie’s new book, If Women Rose Rooted, interweaves myth and memoir.

MacNeil, originally from the Outer Hebrides, is a novelist, poet, playwright, journalist and writing tutor.

Tickets cost £7.50.

Budding journalists are invited to take part in Manx Litfest Press Gang! on Sunday.

Taking place at Douglas Market Hall, a big story will break as the young reporters arrive and it will be their job to help tell the story through different media.

It’s open to students in school years 8 to 13 and runs from 1pm to 4pm.

To book (£15) contact bookings@manxlitfest.com or 341823.

Bringing the curtain down on the festival on Sunday will be the ManxLitfest Short Story Slam.

The event, which is free to attend, takes place at Noa Bakehouse from 7pm.

To book ticketed events (unless otherwise specified) contact the Villa/Gaiety box office on 600555 or www.villagaiety.com or the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.

View the full festival schedule at www.manxlitfest.com and printed programmes and keep up to date with Manx Litfest on Facebook and Twitter.

Manx Litfest is a registered charity and has been supported each year by Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin, along with several corporate sponsors.