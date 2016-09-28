Manx medic named as leading light in London

TT emergency doctor Gareth Davies has been named by a UK newspaper as one of London’s most influential people.

The London Evening Standard’s Progress 1000 is a list produced annually recognising excellencey and inspiration.

Dr Davies, who joined the London Air Ambulance in 1993, is renowned for the standards of pre hospital medical care including new procedures which have been copied world wide. These include open chest surgery and admininstration of anaesthetic.

He attended Onchan primary school, Ballakermeen and St Ninian’s secondary schools before studying medicine at Sheffield.

Speaking about the Progress 1000 he said it was a great honour to be named.

‘When I set out to train as a doctor I couldn’t have imagined I would be part of London’s Air Ambulance for over 20 years. In my time I have witnessed huge advancements in the care that is provided to victims of serious injury in London and the rest of the UK. We are continuously able to save lives of people that previously wouldn’t have survived their injuries and this is what I am passionate about.’

His father Gwyn Davies was well-known in his professional life as a vet. His mother Margaret still lives in Onchan and his sister, Sarah, also lives in the island and works as a nurse at Noble’s Hospital.

Since 1990, he has been part of the team providing emergency cover, initially at the trackside, for the TT races.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with island GP Dr Gruff Evans and UK medic Dr Sally Simmons to form Manx Roadracing Medical Services, which now provides the medical cover for the TT, Manx Grand Prix, Classic TT and Southern 100 races.

Based in the race control tower at the grandstand, his remit is to oversee the helicopters and response car. Over the years he said there have been numerous changes inspired by the care and treatments developed in London.

He said care has progressed hugely from the early days when little could be done beyond simply placing injured riders in the helicopter and taking them to hospital as soon as possible.

‘Now helicopters have the same equipment and drugs found on the helicopter and response cars in London. It means severely injured riders can undergo trackside critical care with general anaesthesia and surgical procedures.

‘Experience from major incidents in London has also been used at more serious incidents such as those at Bray Hill, and Joey’s,’ he said.