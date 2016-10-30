Manx model’s photoshoot for Vogue

A model from the Isle of Man has recently featured in a photoshoot for Vogue Magazine.

Connor Askin, 21, from Union Mills, started modelling after he was scouted by modelling company, FM Models, at Leeds Festival in 2014.

He said: ‘I really didn’t want it or to chase it to begin with, it was my mum who forced me to go and see them in London.

‘After I did the shoot, I got signed. Then, even for a year after, I still hated it.’

He added: ‘It’s all down to my mum and girlfriend at the time, for pushing me and putting up with my moaning.’

The Vogue photoshoot was in collaboration with Harvey Nichols and took place at their store in London on Sunday. The photos will appear online on November 21.

The shoot was based around the short story of a shop assistant, played by Connor, who falls inlove with an Italian lady, before she kisses him, leaving him stunned, as she robs the shop.

Although Connor does enjoy the lifestyle of being a model, he also understands that there are some negative parts of the industry – he had previously been told by a French modelling agency that he wasn’t skinny enough to take part in Paris Fashion Week.

‘It’s awful,’ he revealed. ‘I know someone who has started a petition against skinny models and writes to companies who promote [images of] unhealthily skinny people.

‘I feel that modelling is not a healthy thing to do, the obsession with self image is definitely dumb.

‘I don’t mind the job, but it has made me see the industry in a different light.

‘A lot of models I’ve met tend to be depressed because it doesn’t offer any real purpose.’

He added: ‘People also tend to misjudge you and think you are something that you’re not just because of the job.’

Connor has worked for a number of different modelling companies, such as Dominique, The Squad and Modelwerk, Gieves and Hawkes, and now top of the list is Vogue.

He said: ‘It was super amazing because it’s the first time I’ve had to act and I really enjoyed playing the part of the assistant who is nervous and clumsy around a pretty girl.’

The Manx model does understand he is very fortunate for his job.

He said: ‘The reason I model is because it provides amazing places to travel to, and I can see parts of the world while making money.

‘I can’t go to university and I don’t know what it is I want to do.

‘Another reason why I do it is my mum and dad who are super proud and it makes me feel really happy to know they are proud, even if I don’t agree with the industry.’