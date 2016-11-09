Manx National Heritage chooses caterers

The names of those who will be dishing up food at the island’s beauty spots have been announced by Manx National Heritage.

MNH asked for expressions of interest from those interested in running the catering at Cregneash, the Manx Museum, House of Manannan, Sound, Niarbyl Bay and the Grove conservatory tea room.

A total of 20 applications were received, including ones from some of the current caterers, and were followed by 10 formal bids. No bids were received for the Grove tea room.

The tender process was managed by Isle of Man government procurement services with Manx National Heritage.

Bidders were invited to provide written submissions and present their proposals.

Each bid was scrutinised against pre-specified criteria on a 50/50 basis for value and quality.

The most popular café destination in the Manx National Heritage portfolio – the Sound cafe – was awarded to CR (IoM) Riverside Limited. The bid was submitted by a trio of business partners of Adrian Christian, the man behind Coffee Republic, Matthew Dealtry and Sam Thompson, currently head chef at the Cherry Orchard in Port Erin.

The trio were also successful in their bid for the Creg y Shee Tea Room in Cregneash and will take over both premises from the current contractor, D’s Leisure Ltd, early next year.

MNH said the partners hold extensive experience in managing, promoting and operating successful catering operations.

The Niarbyl Bay Café and the Coffee Station at the House of Manannan, meanwhile, will be run by Jana and Robin Watterson of Tynwald Pies Limited.

Jana and Robin will work with the existing contractor, Chris Wilson of Coastline Catering, until summer 2017.

The Bay Room at the Manx Museum will be operated by John Karran, a sole trader and chef with extensive experience in the catering industry.

Gaynor Haxby, head of public services for MNH with particular responsibility for the commercial operations of the organisation said: ‘We were delighted with the level of interest and the quality of submissions for our catering operations and we are looking forward to working with the successful contractors to continue to deliver great quality, value for money hospitality at our outlets.’