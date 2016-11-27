Manx presence at NEC’s Classic Car Show

Among the immaculate polished paintwork of the recent NEC Classic Car Show was an exhibit more often to be seen in St John’s.

The car, a 1979 Triumph TR7, belongs to Manx resident Stephen Jackson, who took it along to adorn the TR Drivers’ Club stand at the event near Birmingham.

Unfortunately the trip across was not accompanied by the good weather he had hoped for.

‘But it’s a rare TR7 in that the wipers work,’ he said.

‘She was a sorry sight dripping a pool of water on the floor but after an hour’s graft she was gleaming again and the stand was set up ready for the doors to open.’

Stephen, who is secretary of the TR Drivers’ Club, recently set up an Isle of Man group. His book Showroom Condition was published this year.