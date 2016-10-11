Manx Radio posts a loss of £48,000

National broadcaster Manx Radio has recorded a loss of £48,713 in the last financial year ending in March.

The fall compares with a £10,345 profit for the same period the previous year.

Manx Radio chairman Bill Mummery blamed poorer than expected advertising revenue for the loss, coupled with the demands of fulfilling a public service remit. He cited difficulties recruiting and retaining advertising staff.

‘Media sales is a skilled and pressurised business which needs staff. It demands resilient, experienced individuals and, unfortunately, Manx Radio has always found it challenging to recruit such qualified staff,’ he said.

The station, which receives an annual government subsidy, which this year was £875,000, also recorded a fall in audience reach for the quarter ending in June, according to the Radio Joint Audience Research body. But Mr Mummery said the station remained in the top five radio stations in the British Isles for audience reach (the percentage of people aged over 15, tuning in for five-plus minutes per week).

A Tynwald select committee set up in 2013, looking at the future of public service broadcasting, said Manx Radio should be recognised as the national public service broadcaster for the island. Mr Mummery said this was recognised in new legilation - the Communications Bill - which is expected to come before Tynwald next year.

‘Manx Radio continues to be the most listened-to station in the Isle of Man,’ he said.

‘The station’s output contains a rich mix of high-cost programming, including daily news and current affairs, parliamentary proceedings, in-depth sports coverage, the arts, bilingual shows, community and events programming.

‘This is a far cry in terms of cost of operation from the music shows broadcast by our fully commercial competitors who take on a much narrower remit.’

Referring to the commercial stations, he added: ‘Manx Radio’s licence stipulates that during peak times 40 per cent of output should be speech. This compares to a zero speech stipulation for the purely commercial stations.

‘The question is far from comparing “apples with apples”.’

Last month planning approval was confirmed, after an appeal, for an extension to the station’s base on a prominent site at Douglas Head. The extension, which planners described as ‘reminiscent of a 1980s office block’, is to include extra studio and office space as well as a green room.

But Mr Mummery dismissed any suggestions the station would be better simply to move elsewhere and sell the site.

He cited a March 2014 debate in Tynwald which recommended Manx Radio remain at its current premises, saying that was the most appropriate and cost-effective solution.

