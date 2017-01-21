Manx SPCA column: One fifth of dogs are overweight

Working off the post-Christmas bulge is a problem not just for humans but for dogs too

A recent survey of half a million dogs in the UK showed that a fifth of them are overweight.

The research was carried out in veterinary surgeries using weigh scales and so the data is accurate, but the causes for the obesity are more difficult to determine.

Counting the calories

The BBC interviewed dog owners in the obesity ‘hotspots’ such as Swinton in South Yorkshire where every other dog is overweight.

The owners claimed that food on the pavement, and in particular leftovers from fast food outlets, was a real issue and it was difficult to stop their dogs finding and devouring the scraps.

However, the main cause is likely to be closer to home.

There are more and more dog treats on the market and these are often given in addition to a dog’s normal food intake, whereas the normal food intake should be reduced to accommodate the treats.

If treats are given by various members of a dog’s family, without monitoring, they can add a significant number of calories to the daily diet.

The kennels team work hard to ensure that the rescue dogs have the right diet, including a moderate amount of treats that are given as rewards.

The dogs are weighed weekly and they are given plenty of exercise, and so any dogs that arrive carrying a bit too much weight soon lose it.

Ruben has always been a ‘slim-line’ and svelte Staffordshire bull terrier and so his weight is not a concern.

He came to us in November because his owner’s domestic situation changed, and he does not have any behavioural issues other than he lacks a bit of confidence.

We are recommending, though, that he is the only dog in a household, at least initially, because this is what he is used to.

He is seven and his maturity shows in his attitude to training.

The team describe him as a ‘swot’ because he loves learning and is absolutely focused when he is being shown new things. This sensible and intelligent dog will make a wonderful addition to a family home, with new owners who appreciate Ruben’s character. As you can see from his photograph he is also very handsome with striking facial markings – so he has looks and personality!

Disability – what disability?

Over in the cattery we have a cat called Coco who has now firmly established herself as a favourite with both staff and volunteers.

She is middle-aged with a badly deformed back hip, perhaps due to the fact that she is a Manx cat (with the mutant Manx cat gene causing spinal abnormalities), and she pulls one of her back legs along as she walks.

We think this has put off potential adopters, but it shouldn’t because Coco is very healthy and agile and has been known to climb trees, and she is one of the friendliest cats we’ve had for a long time.

She seeks every opportunity to be stroked by passers-by and to ‘head butt’ them to show her appreciation. This little tortoiseshell cat will make the most devoted and affectionate companion, but she isn’t fond of other cats and likes to have her human friends all to herself!

Sheep

People rightly associate the ManxSPCA with the rehoming dogs, cats and other domestic pets, and with the welfare of the Island’s wild animals, but the public often contact us when they are concerned about farm animals, particularly sheep.

The welfare of farm animals is heavily regulated and monitored by the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture and so we notify DEFA when we receive reports relating to the welfare of farm animals, and assist where we can.

We sometimes need to rehome sheep and would like to hear from anyone who could help us with this – please e-mail juana@manxspca.com if you have appropriate accommodation and knowledge of sheep husbandry, and can assist.