Manx teenager missing in Scotland for three weeks

Scott Diver, aged 16, who went to Willaston Primary School and St Ninian’s Lower School, has been living in Clydebank for the last two years with his grandmother.

He disappeared on Saturday, September 17, after last being seen on CCTV footage walking through a park.

The Argyll and West Dunbartonshire police division re-issued an appeal on its Facebook page yesterday saying that, despite a number of reported sightings, Scott was still missing.

CCTV images of Scott walking in Dalmuir Park in Clydebank at around 2.53pm on the day he disappeared have been posted on the police page.

Scott’s distraught mother, Jean Davies, who still lives in Douglas, told us: ‘I haven’t slept, I feel I should be out looking for him.’

A Facebook page entitled, ‘Missing Help Find Scott Diver’ has also been set up by Scott’s family.

Anyone with information should contact scottdiverinquiry@scotland.pnn.police.uk