Manx Telecom back to normal after landlines - and 999 calls - hit by glitch

Manx Telecom’s landlines and website were disrupted yesterday.

Among other issues, 999 calls couldn’t get through.

Kevin Paige

The company says that all services are now back to normal.

Kevin Paige, Manx Telecom’s chief information and technology officer, said: ‘Firstly, I would like to apologise to all our customers that were affected by service issues yesterday afternoon.

‘Following routine maintenance, an unexpected issue occurred which impacted our landline services, including 999 calls.

‘Our customers may have also experienced difficulties accessing our website during this period.

‘We took immediate action to resolve these issues, with the 999 service being our top priority.

‘All services were restored by late afternoon yesterday and I can reassure all customers that the issues are now resolved. If customers have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to call our support team on 624 624.’