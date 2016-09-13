Manx Telecom reports solid half-year results

The boss of Manx Telecom is reporting a ‘solid six months of trading’ after the company’s half yearly results were published today. (Tuesday).

Gary Lamb, chief executive officer, said: ‘We are confident in the long term outlook for the business which continues to trade in line with the Board’s expectations for the full year.’

Today’s results cover the six months ended June 30.

Among the highlights:

Underlying profit before tax of £8.3m (£8.2m same time last year)

Fixed line, broadband and data revenues were up 1.3 per cent driven by good take-up of high speed broadband.

Core mobile revenues up 4.7 per cent offset by lower roaming charges related to the TT.

Strong growth in what MT describes as Global Solutions revenues up 12.4 per cent.

Interim dividend was 3.7 pence from 3.5 pence a year earlier.

But data centre revenues were down 15.7 per cent because of low margin kit sales and consolidation by one former centre customer.

The company discloses an unrealised loss on interest rate swaps of £2m covering £50m of the £70m drawn from a loan facility, ‘primarily due to decreases in market interest rates following the BREXIT referendum. This charge does not form part of the underlying results and has no impact on cash.’

There will be a full report on the Manx Telecom half year results in the Manx Independent on Thursday.