ManxSPCA opens new shop

A new ManxSPCA charity shop in Ramsey has been officially opened.

Lady Gozney, wife of the island’s Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney, cut the ribbon at the new shop on 64 Parliament Street.

She met with volunteers, staff and supporters of the island charity, owner of the building Sue Harris-Mayes, and Trevor Butler and Breda Craine of the Manx Lottery Trust.

Lady Gozney, who is the charity’s patron, enjoyed a glass of fizz and chatted to everyone at the event.

Around 50 people attended the opening of the shop, which sells men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, bric-a-brac, books and collectables.

General manager of the ManxSPCA Juana Warburton said: ‘Our new charity shop in Ramsey has had a wonderful start, and has been warmly received by so many people.

‘The society needs to generate regular income to sustain its rescue facilities. Parliament Street is a buoyant shopping area and we’re delighted with the shop’s takings to-date and the quality of the donations we’ve received.

‘We were delighted that Lady Gozney was able to officially open the shop, and to seal its place as one of Parliament Street’s great retail outlets.’

The new store is open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.