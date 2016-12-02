Many Clouds returns to Aintree

Many Clouds returns to the scene of his greatest triumph ay Aintree tomorrow (Saturday).

The popular nine-year-old is owned by island businessman Trevor Hemmings, pictured above with the horse.

The horse’s trainer Oliver Sherwood reports Many Clouds is ready to return to action in the Betfred Lotto ‘£100K Cash Giveaway’ Chase at Aintree at 2.40pm tomorrow. (Saturday).

Many Clouds won the world’s greatest steeplechase, the Grand National, at Aintree in 2015.

Lambourn trainer Sherwood has had tomorrow’s three-mile-one-furlong contest in mind for some time as the starting point for the National hero, as he builds up for another crack at the famous race in April.

The gelding was second in this race 12 months ago behind Don Poli, but had the benefit of a previous outing having finished sixth to Cue Card in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Many Clouds has not run since finishing 16th to Rule The World in his attempt to retain his National crown. But he had a racecourse gallop at Newbury recently.

Trevor Hemmings is very fond of Many Clouds and the horse has stayed at the businessman’s Ballaseyr stud in the north of the island for summer ‘holidays.’

Mr Hemmings has made no secret of his love for National Hunt jumps racing and has also won the Grand National with Hedgehunter and Ballabriggs.