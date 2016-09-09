Marathon Morris Minor charity drive visits Isle of Man

A classic car from the Morris Minor Owners’ Club (MMOC) has visited the island as part of an epic journey to celebrate the club’s 40th anniversary and raise cash for charity.

The club has arranged for a standard specification 1962 Morris Minor four door saloon to travel from John O’Groats to Lands End.

But instead of taking the most direct route it is criss-crossing Britain in an attempt to visit every branch of the MMOC as well as several locations with links to the history of the car and club.

The car is travelling more than 3,000 miles on its journey, which will take up to five weeks and take in 75 planned stops.

At each stop an event is being held to raise money for charity and on Sunday it was the Isle of Man’s turn.

The Isle of Man charity event was held in the B&Q car park featured local Morris Minors. As part of the marathon, which started on September 1, the classic Morris will also be stopping off at all nine residential hospices operated by Marie Curie, a charity the club has supported in the past.

Money raised during events on the journey, as well as other activities planned for this year, will be donated to the charity.

However, as the Isle of Man doesn’t have a Marie Curie hospice, money raised during the Manx leg of the event is being split between Hospice Isle of Man and Marie Curie.

Bernie Wade from the island’s MMOC said: ‘It was very successful. We met the car off the ferry and went to visit the island’s Hospice. We had 20 local Morris Minors at the charity event. A couple of children from Rebecca House had a ride in the car. We aren’t sure how much was raised yet but it was a great day.’

Driver for the epic journey Bruce Kelsey, from the Derbyshire branch of the MMOC, said: ‘We’re very pleased to be able to include a visit to the Isle of Man in the itinerary, so we can celebrate with club members there, and are grateful to the Steam Packet Company for assisting with the cost of travel to and from the island.’

See video on Isle of Man Newspapers’ Facebook page.