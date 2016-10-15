Marian takes in eight feral cats from Tesco car park

An animal lover from Pulrose has adopted eight kittens after she discovered them in Tesco’s car park.

Marian Duggan, 62, spotted the litter and began feeding them with the intention to trap them and keep them safe.

The kittens were all 13 to 14 weeks old when she caught them last month and took them to her home.

Mrs Duggan now shares her home with 13 cats, a lizard and a Jack Russell.

But it’s no trouble for Mrs Duggan, who said that all you need to do is ‘give them tip-bits and play with them’.

Concerned for the welfare of the kittens’ mother, who looked to be pregnant again, she returned to the car park to catch it.

She said: ‘I set the trap and hid it, making it look like a cardboard box. Within a few hours, I had caught her.’

She took the cat to Mann Cat Sanctuary in Santon, where it gave birth to a litter of kittens four days later.

The cat fell ill due to the high number of litters it had given birth to in such a short space of time. But after attention from a vet, the mother recovered, along with five kittens.

There have been frequent issues with feral cats in Tesco car park, with several cats being caught in the last year.

Juana Warburton, general manager at the MSPCA, said: ‘We have trapped and neutered 14 cats in the last 12 months from Tesco car park area, using up to three traps at any one time.

‘But within the last four to six weeks, the traps we have set have been triggered by someone and therefore have stayed empty.

‘Cats come to the Tesco area from local houses because it’s a food source and so removing one set of feral cats does not solve the problem long term. Therefore we will continue to set traps, and monitor them daily.’

The ManxSPCA works all over the island to trap, neuter and release feral cats.

All cats that are caught are then to Ard Jerkyll for health checks. Then, if there is an appropriate food source, they are returned to where they were found, or they are placed in the hands of farmers or land owners who need help with rodent control.

Mrs Warburton said: ‘Feral cats thrive on the island because we don’t have other predators here like foxes or badgers. They kill smaller mammals but they also predate birds, with ducklings and small ducks being a particular favourite.

‘Feral cats are often a nuisance to people. Howling, scavenging for food and sometimes fighting with domestic cats, this can cause injury and spread disease. So it is in everyone’s best interest for the feral population to be controlled. A female cat and her unneutered offspring can have 40,000 kittens over a 10 year period.’

For help from the ManxSPCA call 851672.