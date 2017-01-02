Marine lab fire was arson

The blaze at the former marine biological laboratory in Port Erin was arson, it has been confirmed.

A forensic team and fire investigators visited the site this morning (Monday).

‘They have established this was a deliberate act of arson,’ said Constable Richard Cretney, based at Castletown police station.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the New Year’s Eve fire.

Anyone who was in the area between Friday, December 30 and the afternoon of Saturday, December 31 who may have seen anything suspicious is being urged to contact the Constabulary headquarters on 631212 or PC Cretney at Castletown police station on 822222.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.