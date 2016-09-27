Mark’s bout in tribute to stepson Jake

It takes great courage for any boxer to line up against a fellow fighter in the ring.

But Mark Watson showed more courage than most when he took part in the Thriller in the Villa boxing event on Friday, five days after his stepson Jake died following an asthma attack.

The event, which was raising money for Hospice Isle of Man, was dedicated to the 14-year-old St Ninian’s High School student. The audience stood up to give Jake a round of applause and tributes were paid to him before the 30 volunteers went head-to-head.

Mark, of Westmoreland Road, in Douglas, said: ‘I started training last October/November. A lot of hard work had gone into it.

‘When I came home on Monday evening my wife Leanna said to me: “You still need to take part.”’

He added: ‘Jake would have loved it. It’s all he had talked about since I decided I was taking part.

‘Every night Jake used to ask me if I was going boxing. And when I got back he would ask me how it went and if I had been punched. When I said I had he just used to laugh at me! The original plan was for all of the kids to stay at home and watch it on the laptop.’

Proud Scotsman Mark faced Englishman Warren Spencer. Mark walked out to a bagpiper playing unofficial anthem ‘Scotland The Brave’.

And his shorts, paid for by his employer Jack Frost, featured the Scottish Saltire flag.

Family members came over to the island from Scotland to lend their support.

Mark said: ‘I lost on a split decision. The result didn’t go my way but I’m happy with the outcome. Warren was the better fighter.’

He added: ‘I’m pleased I went through with it.I was already going through so many different emotions.

‘I didn’t have any emotion going into it. I wasn’t nervous, there was no apprehension.

‘When I got into the ring that’s when my exhaustion hit. I hadn’t been sleeping that well.’

JustGiving page ‘Jake’s Story’, set up on Monday evening, hours after Jake was pronounced dead, reached £1,000 in 24 hours and now stands at more than £1,950.

Jake’s memory will live on at next year’s event as Team Douglas has been renamed Team Jake. Mark thanked everyone for their ‘overwhelming support’.

Hospice community fundraiser Steven Downward said: ‘The atmosphere was incredible and we would like to thank Chris Mooney and his team for making it happen.

‘All boxers were fantastic and have worked tirelessly to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man and Rebecca House.’