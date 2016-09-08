Market Place regeneration row continues with second protest

A second protest has been held against Peel’s controversial regeneration project work in the town’s Market Place.

The £1.16m work started in March but the replacement of a wall at St Peter’s Church with white steps has sparked outrage among residents.

Peel commissioner Hazel Hannan described the work as ‘vandalism’ and a ‘disgrace’ in last week’s Examiner. Now Mrs Hannan says there are now concerns over what is going to happen with the gateway and arch at the church.

The government moved to defend the project issuing a statement on Friday saying that the scheme was ‘the result of extensive community input’.

The statement, issued on behalf of the Town and Village Regeneration Scheme, said: ‘The work in progress seeks to enhance the layout of this important civic space in the heart of the town.

‘Regeneration projects in other towns have demonstrated that central government spending on our infrastructure helps to stimulate private sector investment which supports the local economy. Importantly, the Regeneration Fund does not replace or subsidise existing maintenance budgets.

‘The Market Place scheme has been overseen by the Peel Regeneration Committee, whose membership includes the area MHK and representatives from Peel Town Commissioners and the local business community.

‘Initial consultations were held in July 2010 to identify the priorities for Peel as part of the island-wide regeneration initiative. Among the key themes that emerged were the need to link the quayside with Michael Street and a demand for the creation of attractive public spaces.’

The statement added: ‘Draft plans went on public display in July 2014 to provide an opportunity for people to highlight any feedback or comments before the planning application was submitted.’

However, more action is planned by the protesters, Mrs Hannan told the Examiner: ‘A number of us will get together over the next couple of days.

‘We are still concerned about the wall which was demolished but another concern is the gateway. In the plan it says this will be filled in by the sandstone removed from the wall but we’re not sure if they’ve even kept that. We are also concerned about the archway, that needs to be kept too.

‘These are ongoing concerns. We tried to get the Chief Minister to come down but he said it’s the Peel Regeneration Committee.’