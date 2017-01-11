Marnie’s on TV living the Caribbean dream

A Manx woman has swapped life on the Isle of Man for the tropical climate of Anguilla.

Marnie Wynne (nee Emery) and her husband Stuart, a marine biologist who is the deputy director of the Department of Fisheries for the British overseas territory in the northern Caribbean, feature in the BB2 programme An Island Parish, currently being aired on Monday evenings.

Marnie Wynne with husband Stuart diving off Anguillas Little Bay

Marnie, aged 35, a former Buchan School pupil whose parents live in Onchan, met Stuart when she decided to go travelling to the Bahamas when she was 23.

‘I met Stuart who was the chief scientist on the project I was volunteering for,’ she said.

‘It was there that I learned to dive and learned to identify and survey fish and coral.’

It was while the couple were in Africa later that year that Stuart was offered a job in Anguilla, where he had previously spent time researching the spiny spotted lobster for his Masters degree.

Marnie said: ‘I told him he must take it and decided to take a leap of faith and come too.’

They initially spent four years in Anguilla, which comprises a main flat coral island, 16 miles long and just three miles across at its widest point, and several offshore islets.

They moved back to Europe for five years, and have been back in Anguilla again for two years.

It’s home to more than 15,000 people and features 33 white powder beaches and turquoise seas.

‘In our spare time we cook, kayak, paddle board, dive and snorkel,’ she said.

‘Neither of us enjoys lying on a beach and we literally cannot sunbathe. I don’t know how anyone can do it.’

As well as rescue cat Kitkat, they live with Dexter, a Dachshund who also clearly enjoys life in the east Caribbean.

‘Dexter has his own rubber ring to float around on when we go snorkelling so he can come with us,’ Marnie explained.

Marnie is a nutritional advisor, personal trainer and life coach who trained in culinary arts at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London.

She runs a website and social media sites as Simply Fadless.

Stuart is responsible for reef monitoring, installing dive and boat moorings, and writing up scientific reports on beaches, turtles, fish and fishery assessments.

He has recently secured funding for turtle conservation and for a project promoting integrated coastal zone management in Prickly Pear Marine Park.

The BBC filmed Stuart at work and Marnie was brought into help.

‘The Department of Fisheries here needed an extra person who knew their fish and coral, and how to survey,’ she explained. ‘One of their colleagues had been in an accident and couldn’t dive. As I was already trained, I stepped in.’

She added: ‘Many of our friends here appear in the show so as we are watching it we will probably rotate whose house to watch it in each week so we can all make fun of each other and cringe together in solidarity.’