Matt Damon rumoured as star for ‘Isle of Man’ TT film

TT films seem to appear like buses at present: you wait for six years with nothing then suddenly two appear at once.

Since the release of the 2010 Closer to the Edge, there’s been a lack of TT film coverage but it appears there could now be two films on the subject in production.

Web magazine More Bikes has reported Bourne actor Matt Damon as the star lined up to take the lead role in the uninspiringly named Isle of Man.

The publication reports another big name actor, Liam Neeson, is also expected to take part and well-known Australian TT star Cameron Donald will be the body double for Matt Damon, providing the action shots on a Honda Fireblade.

It says the film is written and directed by Ben Younger and tells the story of an established motorcycle racer who comes to the Isle of Man to tackle the challenge of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course late in his career.

Casting has yet to be confirmed for the film, according to the article.

Filming is said to be scheduled for next June but a government spokesman refused to confirm or deny this, saying only: ‘The department is currently working with people on a number of projects, however, specific details cannot be disclosed at this time.’

Ben Younger’s film is separate to Mark Gardiner’s film based on his book Riding Man which tells the story about his ambition to ride in the TT races.

The screenplay for this, by Todd Komarnicki, who also wrote the film Sully, is virtually complete. Mark said: ‘if Todd does as good a job “selling” the Isle of Man in “Ride” as he did selling Manhattan in Sully, the island will be as pleased as I am.