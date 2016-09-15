McDonald’s shuts all over world - but expands in Isle of Man

McDonald’s in the Isle of Man is bucking the global trend.

The fast food giant shut 700 restaurants worldwide last year as demand dropped.

But it’s expanding its Douglas branch.

The fast food outlet will be shut for about one month as it undergoes refurbishment.

The restaurant, on Peel Road, closed on Sunday and will reopen on October 11.

When the store reopens, customers will be able to place their orders at new kiosks and there will be interactive tablets for customers to play games on and browse the web.

Planning consent was granted in May for extensions and reconfiguration works to the site including parking layout and kerb lines.