McDonald’s to open today after renovation

McDonald’s will open its doors to the public today (Tuesday) following a month-long closure.

The fast food outlet, on Peel Road in Douglas, shut on September 11 in order for refurbishment to take place.

Following its renovation, customers will now be able to place their orders at new kiosks and there will be interactive tablets for customers to play games on and browse the web while they wait for their food.

Planning consent was granted in May for extensions and reconfiguration works to the site including parking layout and kerb lines.

The expansion of the island branch is bucking the global trend.

Last year the fast food giant shut 700 restaurants worldwide as demand dropped.