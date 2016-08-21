Me and Manx: A linguistics student’s perspective

Erin McNulty’s experience of learning Manx gives her a unique frame of reference for studying linguistics

It is hard for me to remember a time when Manx wasn’t a part of my life.

My family and I moved over to the island a week before my sixth birthday, and I started learning Manx not long afterwards, as my parents thought it was important for me to understand and respect the culture of our new home.

Since then, Manx has been a major part of my life.

I continued my study of the language through secondary school, passing both the Teisht Cadjin Gaelgagh (GCSE equivalent) and Ard Teisht Gaelgagh (A-Level equivalent).

Through my study of Manx, as well as French, I became inspired to study language on a wider scale, and as a result of this I gained qualifications in Latin and Japanese with the help of my Manx teacher, Rob Teare.

As I grew older, my interest in language and linguistics only increased, leading me to successfully apply to study French and Linguistics at the University of Oxford.

Manx was a key part of my application, as it marked me out among the hundreds of talented applicants, so much so that I was asked about Manx in my academic interview.

Since starting at Oxford, Manx has been indispensable in my study of linguistics.

Gaelic languages have some weird and wonderful grammatical features that are rare in languages across the world, and having knowledge of Manx has given me a unique frame of reference for understanding these aspects of linguistics.

As well as the purely academic side of things, Manx has also helped with networking, due to the amount of interest in Manx at Oxford.

One incident that sticks with me is during a tutorial, when my tutor learned I was from the Isle of Man, and she asked me if I knew any Manx.

From the way she asked, I knew that she expected me to say ‘no’.

When I told her I did, her eyes lit up, she grabbed her notepad and pen, and started asking me questions.

I have been put in touch with many people in the University interested in Manx, building academic connections as a direct result of my status as a Manx speaker.

Manx has also been pivotal in opening up opportunities for me. Recently, I was asked to speak about my experience with Manx at a series of presentations on minority language revitalisation in Jersey.

This July, I was also fortunate enough to gain a place on a week-long Irish language course run by Oideas Gael, in Gleann Cholm Cille, Co. Donegal, thanks to the Kaneen Bursary Scheme, awarded by Culture Vannin to young, fluent Manx speakers in order for them to experience another Gaelic language. That week was as enjoyable as it was educative.

As well as gaining a firm handle on the basics of the Irish language, I was also able to enjoy the company of people from all around Europe, and even America, all of whom were extremely interested in the island and its language.

Over the week we got to experience the breath-taking scenery of the area, engage in cultural activities, such as music and poetry, as well as practice our language skills with local people in the Gaeltacht.

It was an extremely worthwhile experience, and it really put into perspective just how much we share with our Celtic cousins – not just the language, but also our culture and history.

If I were to sum up what learning Manx has meant to me, I would say that it has been a key part in shaping who I am today, giving me opportunities and facilitating academic success.

More importantly, however, learning Manx has also helped me appreciate the unique identity of our island, of which the language is such an integral part, as well as its place in the wider world.