Me and Manx: Innovation in learning

Nathan Pledger discusses studying Manx Gaelic in the 21st century

As a ‘come over’ I decided to start learning Manx about six years ago, having lived in the island long enough to develop an interest in its culture and linguistic roots.

Maybe it’s a nerd thing, maybe it was how I could give back to the island I have made my home.

My Manx is now arguably intermediate, thanks to excellent classes, conversation groups and a wide variety of learning materials.

Whilst these learning materials are excellent, varying in format, audience and detail, these resources remain in the hands of the teachers and special interest corners of bookshops.

The internet changes this, democratising and widening accessibility beyond the teacher and enthusiast to learners and those who may only be casually interested.

Websites have sprung up with a significant amount of resources for learning about the language or its use.

This democratisation has helped my own learning.

As a technology professional and enthusiast, I immediately looked towards technology to assist my learning.

I quickly identified the comprehensive learnmanx.com site and soon discovered a burgeoning community of speakers who were already using modern communications mediums such as forums and discussion groups to connect with each other and maintain their Manx.

In only these last five years of my learning, the internet has experienced new and extended channels of communication using social media.

Facebook has a number of communities and pages specialising in Manx; YouTube has an ever-growing selection of conversational videos with new and older speakers; and Twitter has regular tweets in Manx (look for the #Gaelg hashtag).

In 2011 we held an Isle of Man chapter in the global Twestival event, where we were able to send Manx out across the world to users who would not have believed nor seen Manx before.

Using technology, we can leverage language in its data form by mashing usages together.

I developed the Taggloo online dictionary for learners that is optimised for a wide variety of web browsers such as desktop browsers or mobile phones using Microsoft’s enterprise tooling.

In seeing the vibrant nature of Manx on social media, the Taggloo online dictionary was built to analyse Twitter for Manx Gaelic and combine with its internal dictionaries to help learners and experts alike see the language usage ‘in the wild’ and in real time.

Technology can be used to access a still younger demographic such as pre-school children.

The Roie Mygeayrt app is available for most of the major platforms such as Apple and Android (and shortly, Windows), featuring a number of well-known tunes and animations put to Manx Gaelic.

I’ve watched my own son interact with this app and enjoyed listening to him sing some of the songs whilst we’re strolling through the weekly supermarket shop.

Technology has helped widen the exposure of the Manx language and increase the engagement between speakers.

Surely, a language reborn and cementing itself in a modern world.