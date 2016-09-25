Me and Manx: My language is alive and well

Isla Callister hopes to be a Manx ambassador as she moves to Glasgow to study

-----------------------

The Manx language has always been a part of my environment and my life.

As a baby, my dad would use the few words of Manx that he had around the house, some of which were passed down from my grandad.

I attended Mooinjey Veggey pre-school and my parents took the unique opportunity to send me to Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, where I was educated entirely through the medium of Manx until the age of 11.

I was never aware of learning Manx as a child – it was just there, and my love of the language developed organically as I grew up immersed in Manx at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh.

Despite UNESCO in 2009 declaring the Manx language ‘extinct’, to us, Manx was the living language through which we learnt about the world around us, from history to hop-tu-naa and after we challenged UNESCO’s decision, it was re-classified.

In April, I was chosen as one of the recipients of the Kaneen Bursary scheme.

This is a new scheme awarded by Culture Vannin to young fluent Manx speakers, which gives them the opportunity to attend a summer school in Irish language and culture run by Oideas Gael.

With thanks to Culture Vannin, I was lucky enough to spend a week during July in beautiful Gleann Cholm Cille, Co. Donegal, learning Irish, playing music and meeting people from all over the world.

I spent my mornings learning Irish and my afternoons in an Irish singing workshop, and towards the end of the week I was asked to teach the class a song in Manx.

I taught them a traditional Manx song called Padjer Collumb Killey, meaning ‘Collumb Killey’s prayer’, the saint that Gleann Cholm Cille was named after.

Not only did this song highlight the similarities between Manx and Irish, but also our shared culture, history and heritage.

I got such a buzz from being able to communicate in a mixture of Irish and Manx with people who had a real enthusiasm and passion for Gaelic.

I left Donegal feeling enriched and inspired to carry on speaking and sharing the Manx language, whilst improving my knowledge of other Gaelic languages and culture.

During my first few years at Queen Elizabeth II High School I found it difficult to be vocal about speaking Manx and I found myself taking a step back when some people would ask: ‘What’s the point?’.

For me, speaking Manx is an important part of my identity that makes me feel more in tune with the island and it connects me to a wider Celtic community.

The benefits of being bilingual are endless and I believe accessing another language gives you a different perspective of the world, and in my experience, being a Manx speaker has only increased my opportunities.

I hope with my move to Glasgow to study traditional music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, I can strengthen the links between our nations and be an ambassador for Manx music and language.

I am excited to see the Manx language grow, spread and evolve and I hope to be a part of its future.