Me and Manx: Ohio Katie shares love of ancestry

Katie Kermode maintains link with great-grandfather through Manx language and study of heritage

This is a love story.

Let’s start at the beginning:

I grew up 3,466 miles away from the Isle of Man in a town east of Cleveland, on the shores of Lake Erie.

Though I never met my great-grandfather, who was born in Peel and came to Ohio over a hundred years ago, I was raised in America with a very strong sense of Manx pride.

Growing up, my siblings and I knew nothing of the language and little of the history, but we were familiar with the island, the triskelion and the motto.

My dad was a clever and hardworking man who was also modest in nearly every way, save heritage.

He was known to say such things as: ‘You can’t hurt me, I’m Manx!’ – a reference, surely, to the three legs which will stand whichever way they are thrown.

There’s even a story (embellished, perhaps) about my great-grandfather moving a barn down the road all by himself - the strength and capability for the task having been ascribed to his Manx blood.

So, it was clear to me from quite a young age, that if I were strong, if I were resilient, if I were invincible, I had my Manx heritage to thank.

When my dad died suddenly in 2014, I suppose I felt neither very strong nor very resilient.

I happened to learn about Manx Gaelic several months later, and when I first began studying, I was just looking to distract myself and to honour my dad by connecting with a heritage that he loved.

I wasn’t expecting how I would feel about this language and how it would affect me.

I often find myself enamored of the power of the words, so perhaps it was inevitable.

I’m convinced that the best books can change your life and I’ve always had a particular fondness for learning languages – I think it has something to do with the connection between emotion and sound.

Isn’t that one of the most magical things about music – that he best pieces can move you to dance or cry or love?

So it is with me and Manx.

I became infatuated by the sound of it very early on.

There is something captivatingly beautiful about the way it hits my ear – the guttural elements, the trill of the ‘r’.

As I listen to archived recordings (thanks Culture Vannin!), it seems almost magical that words spoken years ago and an ocean away can cross space and time and have such power over me.

The more time I have spent with it, the more it has fascinated my mind.

And over the last year, it has truly captured my heart.

This is a love story.

But not any conventional love story.

It’s the story of the love of a language, a country, a heritage. If you have studied Manx Gaelic, perhaps you will know what I mean.

And if you haven’t, I absolutely recommend that you do.

What are you waiting for?