Me and Manx: What inspired a 1960s ‘comeover’

John Wright recalls the inspiration behind a ‘comeover’ like him learning to speak Manx

------------------------

I came to the Isle of Man in 1968 and had no idea that the island had its own language. I worked alongside a well known historian and Manx speaker named Fred Radcliffe.

He told me that he read the Manx Bible. This was the first time I was aware there was such a language as Manx Gaelic.

Fred took me under his wing and I developed an interest in Manx history and I used to go out measuring various old buildings with him.

Later on Fred introduced me to Lewis Crellin who told me how he taught himself the language by repeating words to himself whilst driving his bus. He also told some lovely stories about Peel and I resolved to begin to learn it, sometime soon.

In 1982 I began to learn in the Salvation Army Citadel with Joan Caine, whose method was to get people speaking but also viewing the written word. The Monday night group became one of the highlights of my week.

About a year later I started to go to a conversational group run by Dick Radcliffe and Derek Phillips who were both born skeealleyderyn (yarners) that operated out of the Ship Inn in Castletown.

At one of the latter group’s meetings I met someone who lived not far from me named Mark Braide who had learnt much of his Manx from Harry Kelly of Cregneash.

Mark’s tales of how he would cycle from Port y Chee in Douglas and then back again with Harry’s idioms retained in his head, fascinated me. Then he told me he would look them up in Cregeen’s dictionary which he purchased for 2s 6d from a coroner’s auction.

I met regularly at Mark’s house together with his next -door neighbour Adrian Pilgrim, who had assisted Doug Fargher with his English- Manx dictionary published in 1979.

Mark, who was a very modest man, used to relate how he, Chalse Craine and one or two others would go and talk pre-war to the old native speakers, men with names like ‘The Gaaue’ (The Black smith) and ‘The Contractor’.

He also showed me letters they wrote each other during the Second World War from their respective war stations in Manx. It would have been interesting to know what German code breakers would have made of them if they had fallen into their hands.

Mark also used to tell how the native speakers who were born in the latter half of the nineteenth century improvised when they came across things they had no Manx word for.

The word they used for telephone was chaghter bieau, the swift messenger (nowadays chellvane), steam train was arbyl bree, tail of steam (now traen) and bicycle cabbyl yiarn, the iron horse (roar).

These terms may seem quaint to modern day speakers but they certainly invoke a picture of what they describe.

Around this time Doug Fargher, the author of the first English- Manx dictionary gave the first Ned Maddrell lecture and used a phrase ‘keeping the flickering flame alive’.

This struck a chord with me and I became fascinated by stories of the shenn sleih, and the people who recorded them. The stories told of the old people’s experiences and this appealed to the historian in me.

It was the setting up of the Manx Language Schools Service in 1992 that provided the accelerant to the flame.

Brian Stowell, Peg Carswell and Phil Kelly made up the team that meant that young children could learn the Chengey ny Mayrey (Mother Tongue) and they would become the future of the language.

Initiatives such as Mooinjer Veggey meant that pre-school children could learn it alongside English, if their parents so wished.

Finally the establishment of a Manx Language primary school, Y Bunscoill Ghaegagh meant that the language was now in the hands of the youth of the island, not a few enthusiasts.

While the old stories of the deceased native speakers and how they were ‘rescued’ still interest me, it is going round the Bunscoill Ghaegagh, hearing children conversing and interacting with the staff there in Manx that makes me realise how many far sighted people have worked towards keeping the flame well and truly alive.