Meet artists behind display

Art enthusiasts will have the chance to meet the four artists who have created a new exhibition at The Isle Gallery at Tynwald Mills.

The Meet the Artists event will take place on Sunday (November 6) at 2pm and marks the start of the Myths and Morphones exhibition.

Simon Park, Julie Roberts, Anna Clucas and Colette Gambell are the artists behind the showcase which explores myth, legend and imagination through photography, illustration, ceramic creations and mixed media. It runs until November 27.