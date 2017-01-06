Families have been enjoying the chance to meet the new kids on the block at Ballanorman Farm, in Ballaugh.

Goat farmers Clare Lewis and Mike Walker have again opened their doors for Kidding Chaos sessions.

Kidding chaos with Isle of Man Goats at Ballnorman Farm, Ballaugh - Jake Honey and mum Emma fill water buckets

It sees participants have a cuddle with the South African Boer kids, born in the last fortnight, as well as feed and water the mums.

They also feed the free range hens and collect the eggs, and then walk to see the adults goats, such as pregnant females and big breeding bucks, in the fields.

Sessions end with a good handwash.

Then there is tea/coffee and homemade cakes where there is also the opportunity to buy fresh eggs, goat meat and Manx Mohair socks.

Kidding chaos with Isle of Man Goats at Ballnorman Farm, Ballaugh - left to right Chloe Karagoz (15), Milena Karagoz, Lyra Karagoz (2) with Edelweiss the kid

Clare explained: ‘Our Christmas kidding is quite small as the mums and kids have to stay in the barn for a few weeks due to the weather.

‘The mums in the barn are South African Boer goats which we breed primarily for the goat meat which is all sold on the island.

‘Boer goats should have a white body and a predominantly brown head and lots of visitors comment that the kids look a bit like spaniel puppies due to the colouring and the long ears.’

She said: ‘Most of the goat mums are affectionate and some are very tame.

Kidding chaos with Isle of Man Goats at Ballnorman Farm, Ballaugh - feeding the chickens

‘The kids do not mind being handled gently and we are always close on hand to help with the kid cuddles and ensure the kids and the children are all safe.’

Clare and Mike also have a herd of pure-bred Angora goats, which produce prized mohair.

Kidding Chaos sessions for December and January were booked up within 12 hours of being advertised online.

There will be more Kidding Chaos at Easter, which will open for booking nearer the time.

Kidding chaos with Isle of Man Goats at Ballnorman Farm, Ballaugh -

Details are always posted on Facebook ‘Isle of Man Goats’ and their website is www.manxmohair.com

Kidding chaos with Isle of Man Goats at Ballnorman Farm, Ballaugh -