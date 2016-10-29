Meeting educates people about planning process

Peel residents have been given advice on how they can have a bigger say in the town’s future.

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the town’s Centenary Centre with the aim of educating more people about planning processes.

It was organised by campaigners who protested about the regeneration of Peel’s Market Place, including commissioner Hazel Hannan.

Mrs Hannan feels that the protests about the Market Place plans started too late, after a historic sandstone wall had already been demolished, and that people need more advice on how they can become involved with planning applications.

She said after Tuesday’s meeting: ‘The meeting was well attended and we had a very lively question and answer session.’

During the meeting, Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas, and director of planning policy in the cabinet office, Diane Brown, talked about the government’s Strategic Plan for the west of the island.

Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture senior planning officer, Sarah Corlett, also spoke about planning applications, making comments on plans and attending planning committee hearings and appeals.

Mrs Hannan also handed out the Oxford Character Assessment Toolkit, which is a planning document to aid local people to assess the attractions or otherwise of the neighbourhoods they live in.

She says that people need to be ready for the next round of regeneration plans for the west which are proposed for 2017/18 and could include Peel, German, Patrick and Michael or even the north, as far as Ramsey or even just local developments.

Mrs Hannan said: ‘One of the areas of concern was the lack of financial support in the way of grants for properties in the conservation area, when it costs so much more to comply with the standards required in the conservation areas when doing building works.

‘There were a number of Peel Town Commissioners present and it was agreed that we would seek ways of displaying planning applications locally in the library and on notice boards.’

The £1.16m work on the Market Place started in March. However, when the wall outside St Peter’s Church was replaced with white steps in August it sparked outrage among residents and two protests were held with Mrs Hannan branding the project a ‘disgrace’ and ‘vandalism’.

Following discussions with regeneration project manager Steven Stanley it was agreed that further plans to fill in the church gateway with the sandstone from the demolished wall and remove the metal arch above it would be scrapped.