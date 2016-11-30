Meeting in Peel over Dandara’s plan to increase development

A meeting will be held in Peel this evening (Wednesday) over an application by housing developer Dandara to more than double a plan to build 24 homes.

The company currently has permission to build 24 dwellings on the eastern edge of the town, between Poortown Road and Douglas Road, but wishes to alter the conditions of application 16/01233/B to feature 49 smaller houses.

The development is planned in the fields towards the top of the picture, closest to the houses. Picture: Mike Wade

The meeting, which will take place at the Corrin Hall, starting at 7.30pm, has been arranged by the town’s commissioners following concerns raised by residents.

An officer from the government’s planning department will attend.