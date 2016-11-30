Meeting in Peel over Dandara’s plan to increase development

A map showing the area set to be developed by Dandara under the controversial planning application

A map showing the area set to be developed by Dandara under the controversial planning application

1
Have your say

A meeting will be held in Peel this evening (Wednesday) over an application by housing developer Dandara to more than double a plan to build 24 homes.

The company currently has permission to build 24 dwellings on the eastern edge of the town, between Poortown Road and Douglas Road, but wishes to alter the conditions of application 16/01233/B to feature 49 smaller houses.

The development is planned in the fields towards the top of the picture, closest to the houses. Picture: Mike Wade

The development is planned in the fields towards the top of the picture, closest to the houses. Picture: Mike Wade

The meeting, which will take place at the Corrin Hall, starting at 7.30pm, has been arranged by the town’s commissioners following concerns raised by residents.

An officer from the government’s planning department will attend.

Back to the top of the page