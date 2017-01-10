Meeting set for update on pier restoration

The Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust which aims to restore Ramsey Pier will hold a public meeting this Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting, on January 12, at 7pm at the Methodist Centre on Waterloo Road in Ramsey will be to update people on the progress made so far.

Everyone is welcome to attend and in addition to the update there will be a chance for people to ask questions.

A comprehensive survey of the pier has been completed and its results will be revealed at the meeting. Work is expected to be done during January to connect utilities for the pier, and trust members hope to sign a lease agreement with the DoI for the pier in March.

If all goes according to plan, the trust hopes to start the first phase of work on bay one of the pier in the spring.