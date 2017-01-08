Melanie to study in USA on scholarship

University College Isle of Man student Melanie Ridgway is the winner of the 2017 Ella Olesen Scholarship.

Melanie will follow a long line of local students in spending nine months at the University of Idaho in the USA.

The scholarship is named after a former registrar of the university who died in 1985.

Ella Olesen’s Manx ancestry – her mother Margaret Teare was born in Ballaugh and emigrated to America in 1890 – led her to establish the scholarship in 1971.

It is awarded annually to a female degree student who has been supported through her studies by the Department of Education and Children.

Forming the interview panel for this year’s scholarship were Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Education and Children, and Yvette Mellor, director of strategy and corporate services.

They interviewed seven applicants, selecting Melanie to travel to Idaho next August.

Former Ballakermeen High School student Melanie, aged 22, is studying for a BA honours degree in business studies at UCM and graduates next summer.

In her spare time, she works at her family’s gas services business, enjoys exploring the island and travelling further afield, including to music festivals, and is learning to ride a motorbike.

Melanie said: ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to further my studies, meet new people from different backgrounds, overcome challenges and gain opportunities.’

Mr Cregeen said: ‘The scholarship is a superb opportunity for a local graduate to live and work in another country and experience its life and culture while continuing to study. While in Idaho, our scholars promote the Isle of Man to others from all over the world at events and gatherings and prove great ambassadors for the island.

‘Past and present scholars have a strong supportive network and, although living and working all over the world, meet up when they are home to exchange stories.

‘I wish Melanie well as our latest “Ella Olesen girl”.’

The current Ella Olesen scholar is Hollie Jaques, of Ramsey, who is studying in Idaho until May.