Memories of our summer season heyday

Memories of the island in the 60s and 70s will come flooding back thanks to an archive of press photographs released on to the iMuseum.

This Is Summer comprises 1,000 selected images from Manx Press Pictures held in the Manx National Heritage archive, which have been digitised and together give a ‘snapshot’ of the island’s summer season in its holiday heyday.

Sean Connery at Ronaldsway in May 1966

The photographs capture many popular occasions and locations – Douglas Carnival, Villa Marina Gardens, the outdoor lidos, Peel Viking Festival, dance competitions, Tynwald Day, even The Rolling Stones at Fairy Bridge!

Manx Press Pictures and Peters Photography Ltd were owned and run by Bill Peters and based at Prospect Hill, Douglas. Bill joined the Isle of Man Examiner newspaper photographic department as an apprentice photographer in March 1938 and was contracted to supply press pictures for both the Examiner and the Isle of Man Times.

Bill and his staff photographed thousands of events and captured key moments in the island’s recent past, anything from Tynwald Day, sporting events, visiting celebrities and news, to social occasions and weddings.

The office closed in 1980. Bill Peters retired in 1986 and died two years later.

Crowds of holidaymakers on the beach at Douglas in the late 60s before Summerland was built

Digitisation and free online access to the images has been funded as part of the government’s capital programme. To search or scroll through all 1,000 images visit www.imuseum.im/thisissummer/