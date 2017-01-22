Met Office issue amber weather warning

Drivers were again urged to take extra care on the icy roads this morning (Sunday) as an amber weather warning remained in place.

Police have advised of possible icy conditions on the Mountain Road, where DoI gritters have been deployed.

The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 1pm today.

Areas away from southern and eastern coasts are likely to be affected.

