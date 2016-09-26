Mhelliah for Cummal Mooar

The Cummal Mooar resource centre in Queen’s Promenade, Ramsey, is holding a mhelliah to raise money for its amenity fund.

The event will take place at 7pm on Friday next week (September 30) at The Swan in Ramsey.

There is no cost for admission and there is no need to book as everyone is welcome.

Donations of fruit, vegetables, cakes, jams, marmalades, promises, vouchers, fish and fowl would be greatly appreciated.