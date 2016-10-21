MHK calls for review of junction after pedestrian is killed

MHK Rob Callister has called for a review of traffic flow at a prominent junction in Onchan following a fatal collision on Tuesday.

The newly-elected MHK for Onchan has sent an email to Nick Black, chief executive of the Department of Infrastructure (DoI), asking for a review of the junction at Royal Avenue in the village.

The junction at Royal Avenue, Onchan, which was the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian

The junction comprises Royal Avenue, Royal Avenue West and Royal Drive.

It comes after a 66-year-old woman was killed at the junction following a collision with a van. The incident happened at around 9.50am on Tuesday and resulted in the pedestrian dying at the scene.

The driver of a white van is helping police with their inquiries.

Mr Callister is asking the DoI to review the traffic flow and speed of traffic, and ensure all four junctions have stop signs.

The junction at Royal Avenue, Onchan, which was the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian

‘A lot of people have said that a couple of the junctions appear to be blind junctions and they can’t see,’ Mr Callister said.

‘I would ask the department that all four junctions have stop signs in the future.

‘I’m going to be asking that the department makes sure the roads are remarked because the paintings are not good and need to be updated.

‘I think it’s well-known with the constituents who use it.

The junction at Royal Avenue, Onchan, which was the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian

‘We’ve got to be mindful of all the junctions in the area but this has highlighted that it needs to be reviewed and traffic calming measures need to be put in place.’

Mr Callister also sent his condolences to the family of the woman.

‘My thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this difficult time,’ he said.

‘I’d also like to thank the community and the police for their assistance.’

Rob Callister MHK

Detective Inspector Mark Newey said: ‘A number of vehicles are known to have been in the vicinity of the collision and I would ask those drivers to contact the police if they saw the collision or the moments immediately prior to the collision.’

He added: ‘Officers from the central neighbourhood police team, other emergency services and roads policing officers conducted inquiries necessitating the closure of the junction for several hours.

‘I am grateful to the public for the consideration they showed during this disruption.

‘At this time, no other persons/vehicles are being sought.

‘My thoughts are with the family at this tragic time.’

If anybody has any information contact police headquarters on 631212.