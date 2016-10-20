MHKs’ surgery for Ayre and Michael constituency

Residents in the new Ayre and Michael constituency will have a chance to raise any issues at a drop-in ‘surgery’ being held later this month.

Sitting MHK Alfred Cannan, recently appointed as Treasury Minister, and newly-elected MHK Tim Baker will hold the session on Saturday, October 29, in the Sulby community hall.

All constituents are welcome to attend between 10am and 1pm and no appointments are necessary.

Mr Baker said he and Mr Cannan were committed to working together. Mr Cannan added, both intended to be as accessible to constituents as possible.

Their intention is to hold regular surgeries at different venues across the constituency.