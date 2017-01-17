Microgaming donates £3,000 to mayor’s appeal

Douglas-based software development company has given £3,000 to the town’s mayoral charity appeal.

Staff invited the mayor, Councillor John Skinner and his wife Gill to their Christmas party.

The appeal supports three: Anthony Nolan Isle of Man, Manx Decaf and Naseem’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Leila Ashton, director of HR at Microgaming, said: ‘It was a wonderful opportunity to make a donation to the mayoral charity appeal, which benefits three wonderful local causes’

Mr Skinner said: ‘As one of the island’s leading businesses, Microgaming, with its strong sense of social responsibility, is helping to bring about positive lasting change in the community.

‘This donation will make a very real difference to three local charities working hard to develop their services and transform people’s lives.’

