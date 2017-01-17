Microgaming donates £3,000 to mayor’s appeal

Leila Ashton and Roger Raatgever of Microgaming with the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas

Leila Ashton and Roger Raatgever of Microgaming with the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas

0
Have your say

Douglas-based software development company has given £3,000 to the town’s mayoral charity appeal.

Staff invited the mayor, Councillor John Skinner and his wife Gill to their Christmas party.

The appeal supports three: Anthony Nolan Isle of Man, Manx Decaf and Naseem’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Leila Ashton, director of HR at Microgaming, said: ‘It was a wonderful opportunity to make a donation to the mayoral charity appeal, which benefits three wonderful local causes’

Mr Skinner said: ‘As one of the island’s leading businesses, Microgaming, with its strong sense of social responsibility, is helping to bring about positive lasting change in the community.

‘This donation will make a very real difference to three local charities working hard to develop their services and transform people’s lives.’

Let us know about your charity fundraising.

Send details to newsdesk@newsiom.co.im

Every time you email us please include a telephone number.

Back to the top of the page