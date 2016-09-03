Mike is the island’s first master driver

An Onchan man has become the first person in the Isle of Man to pass an advanced driving test which requires drivers to be aware of the possible motivations of others around them as well as their own.

Mike Dunn is the first motorist to pass IAM Road Smart’s recently introduced Masters driving test.

Mike, who has been part of Isle of Man Advanced Motorists and Motorcyclists branch for many years and has assisted others in passing their Advanced Driving Test, travelled to Blackpool and the Fylde to take the two and half hour test, which saw him drive approximately 50 miles.

The Onchan man said driving through the Peak District was ‘much more pleasurable’ than other parts of the route but said 100 per cent concentration was needed in order to make good progress with maximum safety.

He added that road positioning, choice of gears and driving to a planned system were essential to meeting the requirements.

The Masters test is a step up from the Institute of Advanced Motorists’ Advanced Driving Test, which around 200 island drivers and motorcyclists have passed.

It requires the application of ‘emotional intelligence’ to all driving decisions, meaning that drivers must be aware of the possible motivations and mistakes made by others as well as their own.

It builds upon existing skills especially regarding cornering principles, safe overtaking, recognising opportunities to make safe progress within speed limits and applying sound judgment of speed and distance.

Mike is now hoping to be able to mentor others in the island who are seeking to take the Masters test. It is also hoped that an examiner will visit the Isle of Man to conduct the tests in the future.

More information about the advanced driving courses can be found by visiting www.iamroadsmart.com. The Isle of Man group can be contacted by emailing secretary@iomam.im or visiting at www.iomam.im