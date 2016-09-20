Mines Road work to go ahead without relief road

Work will start on Foxdale’s Main Road on October 3 without the proposed temporary relief road on the old railway line.

Planning approval has been received for the first part of the scheme but a decision on the relief road will not be made before the main work starts after 16 objections were lodged.

To help with traffic flow to the village the Lhoobs Road be one-way in a southerly direction.

The Mines Road junction will be closed in all three directions. The work is scheduled to last eight months and be finished by TT2017.

A DoI statement said: ‘The initial phase will focus on improving the layout and geometry at Mines Road junction, which will be closed for approximately six weeks from October 3.

‘A full road closure will be required as it is necessary to excavate to a depth of two metres in order to install a large diameter storm water pipe down the centre of the road. A new water main will also be installed, while the overhead electricity cables will be laid underground.

‘Once the work at the junction is complete, it will be partially re-opened to provide vehicular access to some properties, to the filling station and to the Baltic Inn.

‘The next phase of the scheme on the main road will then proceed on two fronts simultaneously - from the Mines Road junction heading south to Costain’s Yard, and from Dove Cottage working back up the road towards the Mines Road junction.

‘Access to the filling station and the pub will be maintained from Mines Road until the work reaches the forecourt entrance, at which time access will then switch to the northern end of the village from Lower Foxdale.

‘Bus Vannin has confirmed that a limited service will be available to and from Foxdale and Douglas, and Peel and Castletown. Details of the timetables will be published once they have been finalised.’

The statement went on to say that the Department was continuing to work with politicians, the local authority and a range of local stakeholders.

It continued saying: ‘The Department recognises that the scheme will result in disruption and longer journey times for motorists and inconvenience to Foxdale residents and wishes to thank people in advance for their understanding and co-operation.’