Missing taxi has been recovered

A car belonging to A1 Taxis that was reported as having been taken without the owner’s consent this morning (Sunday) has been found.

The silver VW Passat, registration MMN 513M, was taken from Christian Road, in Douglas, between 6am and 6.30am.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are still looking into who took it, so if anyone has any information they can contact PC Will Challanor on 631212 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’