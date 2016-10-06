Mix-up lands fisherman in court

A bureaucratic mix up ended with a fisherman operating with no licence, a court was told.

Douglas magistrates heard Michael Stephen Bayle, of Ballaquark, Farmhill, Douglas, had fished for lobsters in the island’s territorial waters between June and August last year without having a valid licence issued by the Department of Environmnent Food and Agrigulture.

Representing the prosecution, Barry Swain said the defendant was on board his vessel the Manxman DO22 when the offence was committed.

‘Some sypmathy can be had for the defendant,’ he told the court.

Mr Swain said Bayle had renewed his licence previously and paid a fee of £435. But since then, the department had altered the licensing and renewal dates and no licence renewal had been received by the department for the two years running from April 2015.

However, Mr Swain said the defendant had duly completed various items of paperwork indicating catches in June, July and August. He said paperwork was also produced as required, from businesses who had bought lobsters from the defendant.

He said Bayle’s vessel Manxman DO22 was named on the paperwork and so the department wrote to Bayle warning him that his vessel was not licensed.

He said a licence application had been sent in to the department but the cheque was for the wrong amount and it had not been processed. All catches had been sold and no compensation was sought. Bayle, who has no other convictions, admitted the offence.

Defending him, Lydia Mulligan pointed out Bayle had sent in all relevant paperwork detailing his catches for the department.

‘Why would he do that if he knew he did not have a licence?’ she said.

‘That would only bring him to the attention of the authorities. It’s a shame no-one simply called him and told him that due to the licensing changes he was unlicensed.

‘There was no attempt at all at deception and he has not fished since,’ she told the court.

‘Effectively it has ended his career.’

She said the matter had been dragging along for a considerable time, there was no deliberate wrongdoing on the part of the defendant and he had assumed no further action was going to be taken.

Magistrates’ chairman Gill Eaton said: ‘You did not set out to deceive but the onus is on you to know the law in your line of business. But you were not intending to mislead.’

He was fined £500 rather than the normal £5,000, to reflect the innocent nature of the mistake. The maximum fine for the offence is £50,000. He is also to pay £387 towards prosecution costs.