MNH is adapting as tough times lie ahead

Future years are going to carry on being tough – but we are a lot fitter and healthier than we were.

That’s the message from Manx National Heritage director Edmund Southworth as he defended the decision to raise admission prices at sites.

He said MNH has undergone a culture change following a cut in its government subsidy to protect its assets for future generations.

Mr Southworth said: ‘We have taken some difficult decisions and as a result we are still here. We haven’t closed anything; we are delivering an improving service. We are doing more with fewer people.’

It was just four months after Mr Southworth took up the post in August 2009 that the VAT bombshell struck.

He explained: ‘The bottom line is that effectively we are getting £1m less now than we were seven years ago. The budget has been capped for several years, which means we have to absorb inflationary costs and pay rises. Government continues to support us and we still have our capital programme.’

Looking back to 2009, he said: ‘We had to react very quickly. Heritage isn’t a life or death service and it’s quite natural things like hospitals and education are going to be protected.’

MNH has focused on making sure its assets are properly cared for. It fitted out a thatched cottage at The Lhen as visitor accommodation.

And it has worked hard with the tourism sector to encourage more visitors to the island. This year, 30 groups are booked on Great Rail Journeys’ Vintage Railways of the Isle of Man tour, which includes MNH sites.

Mr Southworth said ticketing had been ‘improved’ to ‘maximise the number of people who interact with what we do, but we are getting a fair return for it’.

And MNH is hiring out its site more for events, in particular weddings.

‘None of these things by themselves have been a financial magic wand but they have all greatly helped to change the culture of the organisation and also the expectations of our community,’ he said.

Results of research in 2011 had led to investment in some of sites as part of a 10-year programme. About £500,000 has been spent at the House of Manannan, with the addition of a cafe and replacing electronics in interactive displays.

And family-friendly activities have been installed at Rushen Abbey.

This year ageing displays at Castle Rushen are being updated. And work to improve facilities at the Laxey Wheel is being planned.

Last year there were 500,000 ‘interactions’ with MNH, including visits to sites and the website. There were 140,000 visitors to the Manx Museum and a record 60,000 at the House of Manannan.