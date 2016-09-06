Mobile app used on pilgrimage walks

Faith walks across the island will be guided using an app developed by Rushen Heritage Trust.

The app, launched by the trust this summer, can be downloaded onto smartphones and used to give information - from special beacons placed at specific waypoints along the route - about points of interest on walks in Rushen.

This is the first such use of this technology in an outdoor setting anywhere in the world.

The trust has now psrtnered with Pilgrimage Isle of Man - a collaboration between the Cathedral IoM, Manx National Heritage, Praying the Keeills, and Manx geographer Dr Avril Maddrell, from the University of West England - and the initiative builds on the annual week of keeills walks.

Avril worked with the partner organisations to develop pilgrimage trails which explore the island’s faith heritage. The trails use existing footpaths and heritage sites, including the keeills, and the first two walking trails to be launched on Saturday (September 10) will be the Triskelion Way Pilgrimage which links Rushen Abbey, St German’s and Maughold; and the Raad ny Foillan Pilgrimage, which uses the coastal path to explore keeills and Manx crosses.

Road routes are also being developed for those who prefer to cycle or drive.

Historical information, prayers and reflections will be provided via the Pilgrimage IoM website and on the Isle of Man Walks App, there will aso be print copies available.

‘We thought that the Isle of Man Walks App would be a great way for people with smartphones to access the pilgrimage trail information because the app can be used offline,’ said Dr Maddrell. ‘The app can be downloaded straight to an Android or Apple smartphone, allowing users to access the information while walking, without needing a mobile phone signal.’

The launch of Pilgrimage Isle of Man takes place from 6.30pm on Saturday with ‘Journey of Reflection’ with Bishop Robert Paterson at Peel Castle, followed by a ‘Pilgrims’ Walk’ across the harbour to St German’s Cathedral, where there will be refreshments and a ‘Journey of Discovery’ gig with the Ruth Keggin Band.

To book free tickets, call 844830 and see more details at www.pilgrimageisleofman.im on September 10.

- To find out more about Rushen Heritage Trust’s apps, meet the team who have created the app, learn how the beacons work and find out how to download the app for free at Bradda Glen restaurant in Port Erin between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, October 1.

The trust, which has held an exhibition and festival based on internment this year, will hold an evening of ‘Stories of the Sea’ at the Falcon’s Nest on October 6. For more information, go to www.rushenheritage.org or www.isleofmanwalks.com