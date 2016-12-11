Mobile library’s funding boost

The future of the Family Library’s mobile unit has been secured for the next three years.

Funding is being supplied by Microgaming, through its PlayItForward initiative, which will see the Douglas -based company provide £10,000 each year towards running costs.

Operating from the Family Library on Westmoreland Road in Douglas, the unit travels around the island, bringing a selection of books, audio CDs and other interactive material to people who are otherwise unable to get to a library.

The vehicle is kitted out with more than 2,600 books, covering a range of genres, and it also serves as an opportunity for people to meet, form friendships and to exchange information.

For people unable to visit the mobile library, a smaller vehicle makes home visits where staff take the time to get to know people and what kind of books they like, before taking a selection of reading material directly to their doors.

The home library service particularly benefits those who are confined to their homes or without access to transport, such as the elderly, including those living in residential homes or far from public transport.

A mobile school service also supplies teachers with support material to help boost classroom creativity.

Children can browse the books and other resources onboard the Mobile Library, and there are regular follow-up activities such as craft workshops and a successful summer reading scheme, based at Westmoreland Road.

Claire Coleman, from Microgaming, said: ‘The Mobile Library is a wonderful facility, but keeping the vehicles on the road is costly. We wanted to make a long-term commitment to the Family Library to ensure that people keep benefiting from the service. The team at the Mobile Library do a fantastic job, one that makes a real difference to the island’s residents.’

Sandra Henderson, from the Mobile Library, said: ‘We keep hundreds of people regularly stocked with exciting reading material and also hold social sessions where they can get together to chat about books, poems and other artifacts supplied by the library. This donation from Microgaming will help us enormously with the cost of running and servicing the vehicles for the next three years.’