Model Michael is the face of luxury British brand

A Manx model has become the face of a luxury eyewear brand.

Michael Moorcroft, from Ramsey, will star in British company Cutler and Gross’s new campaign which is due to launch today (Thursday).

The 23-year-old stars alongside a female model in the new campaign for the eyewear brand.

Michael, who now lives in London, said he managed to secure the job through his model agency First Model Management. ‘I found out that I got the campaign about a month ago and I shot it a week later.

‘There was also a female model and a whole team of make up artists, photographers, assistants, catering team and styling team. It was a full on thing, there was a lot of fuss.’

‘It was lovely to be chosen and they are a great brand to work with.’

Cutler and Gross was founded in 1969 and creates glasses and sunglasses with signature British style and creativity.

The campaign has a Hamlet and Ophelia and Caesar and Cleopatra theme, which Michael said was a new and interesting challenge.

‘It was very interesting to work like that because I have never pretended to be someone else before.

‘It was a really good experience and it’s a stepping stone for more projects.’

The former Ramsey Grammar School student moved to London last year to pursue his dream of modelling. He has a part-time office job but hopes to make modelling his full-time career.

Michael walked the runway in London’s Graduate Fashion Week, which showcases the work of students and graduates from universities around the world, in June and now hopes to model in London Fashion Week later this month.

‘The dream is to do this full time. It’s coming up to London Fashion Week so I’m hoping to be able to walk in some of the men’s shows.

‘I would love to work with some huge names, that would definitely be a goal for me.’

Previously Michael has modelled for brands including Isle of Man-based clothing company Windsor & Wales and Scottish clothing company Royal & Plaid.

Last year he walked the runway at the O2 Arena in London in front of 1,500 people and also clinched third place in UK modelling competition the Next Hot Model, which was held in Brighton.

To find out more about Michael visit his blog at www.amalemodeldiary.com. Instagram @Mike_Moorcroft